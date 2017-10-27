Joyous celebrations, rituals mark Chhat Puja

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Chhat Puja was celebrated in the city with religious ardour on a grand level. Mayor Alok Sharma, along with devotees, performed worship of Chhat Mai at a number of ghats. A grand religious programme was organized at historical Sheetal das ki Bagia under the aegis of Bhojpuri Ekta Manch.

The programme was inaugurated by the mayor in the presence of former chief minister Babulal Gaur and MLA Surendranath Singh. Bhojpuri Ekta Manch’s Dr Rajendra Prasad, Chetan Singh, Kunwar Prasad, Satyarth Prakash Agarwal and other functionaries of the Manch and prominent citizens were present on the occasion.

Religious programmes were organized at all the other ghats of the city including Ganga Ghat and Kamla Park. Devotees prayed to the Sun God and thank Him for granting their wishes, protecting and bestowing them with happy and healthy life.

The programmes were attended, among others, by functionaries of Bhojpuri Samaj and prominent citizens. During the day people remained busy in buying various items for the festival. Goswami Samaj Sangathan Mantri Chhotu Lal Giri said Chhat Puja has great significance.

A lot of rituals took place during the course of four day celebrations. It included fasting (no food and no water), holy bathing, standing in water for a long time and giving arghya (offering water to setting and rising sun). Devotees observing fast only eat once in the day.

The Chhat prasad is considered extremely pious and is prepared under immense supervision. It consists of sweet dishes such as kheer, thekua (made using flour, milk and ghee). Sweet lime, sugarcane and banana are must.

Even the food prepared for the fasting devotees is cooked without salt and onion.