Jolie seeks comfort in Johnny Depp amid divorce drama

Actress Angelina Jolie is being consoled by her former co-star Johnny Depp after her split from Brad Pitt, says a source. The actress, 41, and Depp starred together in romantic thriller “The Tourist” back in 2009 and are said to have remained friends ever since.

The pair also share the same divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, who represented Depp through his divorce from estranged wife Amber Heard. According to a source-based report in The Sun newspaper, Depp, 53, reportedly recommended Wasser, who has worked with a string of high-profile celebrity clients in the past, to Jolie after the actress was there to support him during his bitter break-up, reports agencies.

“Angelina idolised Johnny for years before she worked with him on ‘The Tourist’, and then the pair of them really hit it off on set. But the two of them have stayed in touch ever since then, and spoke regularly during the storm that surrounded Johnny’s break-up with Amber,” said the source.