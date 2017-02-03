John Bosco Public School Celebrates Annual Day Function

Bhopal : John Bosco Public School, Aishbagh celebrated annual day function with full zeal at Ravindra bhawan Bhopal. In the function Mr Vishwas Sarang, MOS – Co-operative (independent) was the chief guest, Mr Alok Sanjar (Member of Parliament, Bhopal), Shaukat Mohd, Chairman Waqf board were invited as Special Guests. Mr Abhya Kumar, DGM, Syndicate bank, School chairman Sarfaraz quershi, Mrs Vandana, Principal & Principal ( admin) shahin mirza was also present in the function.

Curtain raiser was with Saraswati bandana & lighting of the lamp by the chief guest. Childerns performed various colourful, musical & attention catching programs. Mr Sarfaraz Quereshi, Chairman of the school welcomed all the guest, parents & the students. He later on shared annual report with the audience.

Tinty tots presented some beautiful cultural plays & dance items on Joker & Jungle theme. They also presented tremendous fashion show on gadget theme. Students of primary section performed various acts on social issues like Child Labour Act, Save environment act, western bollywood act, followed by Salsa dance. Later on students performed dance items on tribal theme, Maharastra Lawni, Gujarat gaarba etc. Finally students presented few emotional scripts & plays based on patriotism etc.

In the end meritious students were awarded for their excellent academic & overall performance. 8 students were awarded for scoring 85% marks in board examinations. In sports category avinish makrani for marshal arts, Isha khan for playing national level girls hockey, Dinesh kumar for playing national level football recieved awards for their excellence. For the encouragement & respect for the teachers, awards were given for various categories like Most punctual & regular teacher, Supportive teacher, All round teacher etc.