J&K terrorist attack : Rajnath reviews situation in Uri sector & along LOC

Agencies, New Delhi

Home Minister Rajnath Singh presided over another high-level meeting here today to review the situation in the Uri sector, after Sunday’s terrorist attack that left dead 18 soldiers.

The meeting held at the North Blocks here this morning was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Army Chief General Dalbir Singh and top officials of the Ministries of Home Affairs and Defence, Paramilitary forces and chiefs of intelligence agencies including IB and R&AW and some political leaders.

The Chief of Army staff and heads of NIA and intelligence briefed Mr Singh on the latest ground situation in the valley and along the Line of Control(LoC). Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, who was on Kashmir visit to take a stock of the situation, was not present in the meeting. Mr Singh has directed all the top officials to be in direct touch with the Home Secretary and apprise him of the latest situation in the valley.

Meanwhile, the NIA team that reached Kashmir earlier to investigate into the terror attack at the Uri Army base headquarters and registered an FIR against the perpetrators.

Sources in the Home Ministry said during the meeting, the Home Minister has asked to put the entire border area on high alert and also directed to heighten the vigil across the LoC in order to curb infiltration bids ahead of the winter season when infiltration becomes maximum.

Besides the valley, the Home Minister and the top officials also reviewed the security situation in rest of the country particularly along the western borders where infiltration could be maximum, sources added.