Jitu, Heena clinch gold in Air Pistol Mixed team event

Agencies, New Delhi

Indian shooters Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu clinched gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on day one of the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final here on Tuesday.

Rai, a recipient of prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel awardee in 2016 and also a gold medalist in Commonwealth and Asian Games and Sidhu also a winner of gold medal in Commonwealth games won their third gold jointly in the mixed team event.

Earlier, this year in the World Cup the mixed team event were organised as a test events, but now will be included for the first time in Tokyo Olympic 2020. Rai and Sidhu claimed gold while France went for silver and China won bronze.

In second event of the Mixed Team 10M Air Rifle the Indian pair of Deepak Kumar and Meghana Sajjanar secured fourth place. The Indian pair who suffered a two-shot penalty for shooting in the wrong sequence missed the opportunity. Gold and bronze went to Chinese pair while Serbia clinched silver.

In the third event of the Mixed Team Trap Spain, Italy and US clinched gold, silver and bronze respectively. However, the Indian pair failed to qualify in this event. In the qualification round where each shooter had to shoot 40 shots across four 10-shot series, Heena and Jitu shot a total of 767 out of 800 to lead five teams into the Final.

France (766), China (764), Ukraine (761) and Chinese Taipei (760) were the others to qualify. In the final, where each team had to shoot 30 shots before the bottom placed team began successively eliminating themselves after the 34th (17th individual shot) shot and subsequently after every 4 shots per team, Heena and Jitu started slowly, but a magnificent 10.9s by Jitu on his 15th and 17th individual shot, meant that they held on to win Gold easily.

A 10.8 in his 21st individual shot was also crucial as Heena remained consistent throughout the final. They finished with a combined total of 483.4 after 48 shots. The French pair of Celine Goberville and Florian Fouquet won the silver with a score of 481.1 while China won bronze with a score of 418.2.

Elated after winning gold Heena said, “I feel very good by winning at home. We had tremendous pressure too and people had great expectations from me and Jitu. We had made a lot of preparations for this and it is good to win.”

Jubiliant Jitu also said, “We liked this format very much. Though it is a bit longer than the rest of the formats, but we like this mixed competition. “ Raninder Singh, President, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), was delighted and said, “Both Heena and Jitu shot brilliantly.

This reiterates the point made earlier during the first World Cup stage here by me that the inclusion of Mixed events in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will give India an edge.”