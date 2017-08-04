Jhajharia, Sardar recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

Agencies, New Delhi

Rio Paralympic gold medalist javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia and former Indian hockey captain Sardar Singh have been recommended for this year’s highest sporting honour — Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, while for Arjuna Award, cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Harmanpreet Kaur names have been recommended.

The Award Selection Committee in its meeting here today recommended Jhajharia as their first choice for the coveted award while Sardar as second. Meanwhile, 17 sportspersons have been recommended for the prestigious Arjuna Award. Jhajharia who achieved the feat of becoming the first Indian Paralympic to win two gold medals at Paralympics first in 2004 Athens Paralympics and second in 2016 Rio Paralympics in the same event bettering his previous record.

Sardar considered as one of the best midfielders in the world under whom India won the gold at Incheon Asian Games in 2014 after a huge gap of 16 years and also directly qualified for the Rio Olympic. Sardar is also a recipient of Padma Shri award in 2015. However, during the meeting there was debate on Sardar over sexual harassment allegation levelled against him by an Indian-origin British hockey player. However, due to his sporting feat, the committee brushed it aside. Among two who will be picked for the award, the Sports Ministry will decide it in the coming days.