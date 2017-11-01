Jaquar to expand its manufacturing capacity as part of Make in India Initiative

Agencies, Kolkata

Jaquar Group, the leading bathing and wellness solution brand, is planning to expand its manufacturing capacity in India across its offerings in support of the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Centre and reach the global market with the slogan ‘Proudly made in India for the world”.

“We are a hardcore manufacturing company offering complete bathroom and lighting solutions with state-of-the art manufacturing facilities in the five units in India, out of which four are located in the NCR and one in Gujarat,” Mr Rajesh Mehra, Promoter and Director, Jaquar said in a press conference here today.

Talking about the expansion plan, Mr Mehra said Jaquar is going to expand its faucets and lighting manufacturing units by 30,000 sq. m. each and has a total of manufacturing area of 2,70,000 sq m at present. However, the company has no plans to set up a manufacturing unit in West Bengal in the near future, Mr Mehra informed.

He said, “Jaquar group is all set to realize a turnover of Rs. 2700 crore by the end of this fiscal, and aims to reach Rs 5000 crores in a couple of years. “We are present in 40 countries with prominent presence in the Middle East, Africa, Korea and entered Europe last year,” he said.