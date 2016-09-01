Janparishad felicitated NK Tripathi & NB Sagar

Bhopal : Ex. DGP Mr. N.K. Tripathi and Special D.G. Mr. M.B. Sagar were felicitated in a short and graceful function organized by the leading social group Janparishad. Mr. NK Tripathi, who is also Chairperson of Janparishad, has been appointed as a Vice Chancellor of Malwaanchal University and Mr. M.B. Sagar, VP Janparishad, has been promoted as a Special DGP.

On this occasion Mr. D.P. Khanna (Ex. DGP), Mr. G.P. Shrivastava senior IAS Officer, Lt. Gen. (R) Mr. P.N. Tripathi, Col. (R) Mr. V.P. Tripathi, Col (R) Mr. P.P.Pandey, senior IFS officer Mr. Akhilesh Argal, senior IFS officer Mr. M.S. Dhakad, famous poetess Mrs. Anu Sapan, Internationally known Judo player Mrs. Karma Rawat, Hockey player Mrs. Aarti Mehta, leading social worker Mr. Ajay Shrivastava ‘Neelu’ and vetran bank employees union leader Mr. Ravi Bilganiya were also present.

The members of working committee discussed various issues including upcoming 4th International Conference on environment on 17-19 December. Mr. Ramji Shrivastava, Convener of Janparishad conducted the proceedings of this function.