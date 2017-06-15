Jamaican hurdler Spencer cleared of anti-doping rule violation

Agencies, Kingston

Jamaica’s Kaliese Spencer, the 2014 Commonwealth Games 400 metres hurdles champion, was cleared yesterday of an anti-doping rule violation by an independent disciplinary panel. The decision means Spencer, who faced a four-year ban on charges that she refused or evaded a drug test on April 27 2016 at her training base, can resume competing immediately.

The panel decided that the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission(JADCO), who brought the charges, could not prove that 30-year-old Spencer had been properly notified under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules that she was required for testing. Confirmation of the ruling came from attorney Kent Gammon, who chaired the three-member anti-doping panel which conducted a two-day hearing in May at the Jamaica Conference Centre.

“The decision that we arrived at today was that we were not persuaded that the athlete Miss Spencer had committed a breach of Article 2.3, in particular of the anti-doping disciplinary commission rules,” Gammon told Reuters.

“The deciding factor was the equivocation that the athlete was properly notified as to the anti-doping violation and the non-compliance of Rule 5.0 of the international standards for testing of WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency),” he added.

The decision means the 2009 world championship mile relay silver medallist can compete in Jamaica’s National Senior Championship (June 22-25), which will be used to select the Caribbean island’s team for the Aug. 4-13 worlds in London. Spencer, who was represented by American Paul Greene, had denied the charges.

The panel awarded Spencer costs. “I’m elated for Kaliese. This has been a very trying three months for her,” Greene told Reuters via telephone.