Jaitley to chair 17th GST Council meet on June 18

Agencies, New Delhi

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will chair the 17th Meeting of the GST Council on June 18 in the national capital. The day-long meeting, which will be held at Vigyan Bhavan, will also be attended among others by the Finance Ministers of different states and UTs (having elected assembly) being the members of the GST Council, Ministry of Finance said in a statement today.

Main agenda items of the 17th GST Council Meeting include confirmation of the minutes of the 16th GST Council meeting held on June 11, approval of draft GST Rules and related Forms for Advance Ruling, Appeals and Revision, Assessment and Audit, E-Way Bill and Anti-Profiteering, and Fitment/adjustment of GST Rates on certain items among others.