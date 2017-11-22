Jacqueline mentors Varun in Pole Dancing

Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez were last seen in their blockbuster hit, Judwaa 2. After the huge success of their movie, the super hit Jodi was seen doing the pole dance together.

Varun Dhawan recently took his social media to share an image of himself on a pole, with Jacqueline mentoring him. Varun’s captain acknowledges the number of efforts it takes to do the pole dance.

It seems Varun was inspired by Jacqueline to take up the pole dance workout. Both the actors have worked together on the hit movie Dishoom earlier and recently delivered the blockbuster Judwaa 2, and it seems their bond has only grown with time.

The images reveal both the actor came together for a pole dance workout. Jacqueline had also recently posted a picture of herself on the pole as a Yogini.

Jacqueline stunned the audience with her pole dance movies for her recent hit song for which she had prepped for 3 months to learn pole dancing. Her Pole dance was one of the biggest highlights of the movie and fans were left waiting for more of her Pole dance.

The actress has effectively popularised pole dance ever since. Jacqueline frequently keeps treating her fans with her pole dance workout posts on her social media.

It seems the Race 3 actress is inspiring her B-Town friends for the pole dance workout. Jacqueline will next be seen in Race 3 for which she starts shooting this week.