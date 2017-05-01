Jacqueline Fernandez ropes in stylist Paris Libby for Bieber concert

Hollywood stylist Paris Libby, who is known to have a big client list ranging from Liam Hemsworth to Jeremey Renner to Vin Diesel is now gearing up to style the Bollywood fashionista Jacqueline Fernandes, who will be hosting Justin Bieber in India.

The famous hairstylist who has also styled many of Hollywood A-Listers for red carpet and photo shoots, including Sharon Stone, Miley Cyrus, Zoe Saldana and Britney Spears is excited to come to India and is a huge fan of Indian culture and design.

He said, “Mumbai is a home to great style and I am excited to be coming back yet again. I am a huge fan of Indian culture and design. On this trip I wish to meet a few directors and designers.” While, the 31-year-old-actress revealed about the looks she is going to be in during the much-awaited Justin Bieber concert.

“Yes it’s true. We have handpicked 3 key looks with a mix of contemporary and ethnic designs. I briefly met Paris during the ‘XXX- Return Of Xander’ press tour in India and we connected instantly,” said Jacqueline Fernandez.

Paris Libby will be joining Burberry model Neelam Gill and Harry Potter Half Blood Prince actress Elarica Johnson as part of the international entourage attending the highly anticipated Justin Bieber Purpose Tour and the line-up just seems to be getting more impressive! The Purpose World Tour has already mesmerised fans and critics alike across the United States, Canada and Japan last year and will tour throughout Europe before landing in Australia and New Zealand this year.