Jabalpur will become a Smart City

Staff Reporter, Jabalpur

Government has given a theoritical agreement to the Master Plan of 39 Hundred crores of Smart City Jabalpur Limited. With some changes, this final figure will be introduced soon.

The plan includes 12 types of projects including NMT (Non-Motorized Track) and Conservancy Lane in Wright Town and Napier Town. The Master Plan of Smart City has reached the final stage after one and a half years.

The municipal corporation has been working on it for a long time. Last week in Bhopal, it was presented in front of the officers through a power presentation. The officers have given it a theoritical agreement.

Now there will be further work in the city according to this plan. Officers told the government how to develop smart city by 2021. This plan has been prepared keeping in mind the Madhya Pradesh Land Development Act 2012, National Building Code 2016 and the city’s master plan.

The plan which has been presented to the government mentions both weakness and strength of the selected area’s . 6 reasons have been mentioned about why this city has been chosen to make a smart city.