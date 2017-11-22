Jabalpur and Ujjain Engineering College to become deemed universities

MoS for Technical Education Joshi reviews departmental schemes

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Jabapur and Ujjain Engineering College will become deemed universities. These colleges will not only fix their courses but also give their own degrees.

Minister of State for Technical Education and Skill Development (Independent Charge) and School Education and Labour Deepak Joshi issued directions to speed up the process in this connection during the review meeting.

Joshi said that all possible efforts must be made to bring Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) under 100 universities of the country.

He said that helmet must be made mandatory for students in the university. Joshi gave instructions to appoint sports officer and Public Relations Officer at Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya.

He said that the entire working system of the university besides evaluation should be made online. The attendance of students should uploaded on the portal. Affiliated engineering colleges and polytechnic colleges should be constantly monitored.

Funding should be made for entrepreneurship and start-ups. A calendar of the cultural programmes of the university should be made. Vice-Chancellor of RGPV Dr. Sunil Gupta told that Vishenkhedi should be adopted and various development works will be undertaken here.

Dr. Gupta gave information about the various improvements being made in the university. MoS Joshi said that the engineering colleges should get their own construction works done.

They should ensure implementation of the decisions taken during the meeting of the Board of Governors. They should make purchases of essential equipments through GeM. Joshi said that they should take steps to begin Global Skill Park in Govindpura ITI by June.

He gave important directions related to the construction of the Global Skill Park. He instructed to begin construction of 10 ITIs with the assistance of ADB. Principal Secretary Technical Education Sanjay Bandopadhyay, Director Skill Development Sanjeev Singh and other officers were also present at the meeting.