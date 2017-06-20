Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trailer 2: SRK and Anushka are back with a bang

After the first mini trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal was launched at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 finale, the second one made its way onto the internet a few hours later after it was aired in the half time of the match. While the first one was a sneak peek into Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Harry, the second teaser had the song ‘Mein Bani Teri Radha’.

After Harry tells Sejal that he has a bad character when it comes to women, she says, ‘Tum Ek Hi Piece Ho’ in a gujju accent (which makes us think that Tarak Mehta Ka Ootla Chasma was the only source of learning Gujarati for Anushka Sharma’s portrayal of Sejal) after which we see the song, ‘Mein Bani Teri Radha.’

The song is an upbeat track where we see Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan dancing around Prague and what seems to be Amsterdam. Imtiaz Ali’s new film has gone through numerous name changes – before finally settling down on the name Jab Harry Met Sejal – an obvious take on Hollywood’s When Harry Met Sally starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, with a hint of Ali’s first blockbuster Jab We Met.

While the tagline of the film is the Rumi-from-Facebook inspired philosophical quote “What you seek is seeking you,” the vibe that one gets after looking at the official posters for the movie is happy, energetic and carefree. Ali’s film is all set to release in theaters on 4 August, having pushed its release date to an earlier time in order to avoid a clash with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming Independence Day release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The film sees Khan in the role of a tourist guide from Punjab while Sharma plays a Gujarati girl. What follows is an entertaining affair.