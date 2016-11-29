It’s fascinating to work with Priyanka : Blaire Underwood

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra, who made her debut in Hollywood with the Television show ‘Quantico’, has received effusive praise from her co-star Blaire Underwood.

In a statement, Blaire Underwood said it is fascinating to work with Priyanka.

“It’s always fascinating to work with her (Priyanka), because she trusts her emotions and if you look in her eyes there is always an emotion in her eyes without trying to do too much,”Underwood said.

‘What makes this show really work is that you really get into the characters.

And she sets the tone in terms of the standard of the work we are doing, the depth of the work we’re doing,” Underwood, who essays the role of a CIA officer in the show, said.

“She is very gracious, she is very humble, she is always prepared, she is professional she is about her business,” Underwood added.

Describing Priyanka as the main protagonist of the show, Underworld said, ‘I have had a number of conversations with Priyanka Chopra about being number one on the call sheet being the star of the show.

She downplays that, but she is the main protagonist, we watch the show through her eyes and her perspective, so she is very much the star of the show and she carries it with a plum.