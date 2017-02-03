IT sleuths raids coaching centre’s premises in Indore

Indore : Income Tax sleuths from Rajasthan and Indore today conducted raids on three premises of a coaching institute in Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital, IT sources said.

Sources said similar raids were carried out on various premises of the coaching institute in Chandigarh, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Pune and other towns. The institute provides coaching to students preparing for medical and engineering entrance examinations. The institute had opened its first centre in Rajasthan’s Kota and went on to expand in other cities.