8:53 pm - Friday June 23, 2017

It is essential to fulfil assurances in deal with allottees

June 23, 2017 10:35 am

Bhopal : Any contract made with Madhya Pradesh Housing Board or Developers allottees will have to be fulfilled. Five-year guarantee of construction work will have to be taken and houses will have to constructed on time. If provisions of RERA Act are not complied with, the allottee can take payment with interest and compensation from them.

RERA Chairman Antony de Sa gave this information at a workshop of officials of Madhya Pradesh Housing Board. de Sa said that allottees cannot be asked to pay excessive amount during booking of houses. He said that transactions in real estate will be made transparent. Claims made in the brochure and advertisement will have to be fulfilled. de Sa said that complaints of consumers will be redressed promptly by the authority.

Builders and real estate agents can get themselves registered and consumers can get their complaints registered online on the website www.rera.mp.gov.in. de Sa said that marketing and advertising can be done only after registration.

Those projects that are to be constructed in future or were incomplete as per status on April 30, 2017 or that have not been issued the completion certificate by the Nagar Nigam will come under the jurisdiction of RERA. Registration of all incomplete projects will have to be done mandatorily by July 31. Housing Board Chairman Krishna Murari Moghe and Managing Director Ravindra Singh and field officers-employees were present at the workshop.

