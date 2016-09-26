Is Sara Loren’s life under threat ?

Murder 3 siren Sara Loren reacts after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) asks actors and artistes from Pakistan to leave India within 48 hours or be prepared to be “pushed out”… Murder 3 siren Sara Loren was in the city when she heard of the Uri attacks. Little did she know it would affect her directly a few days later.

Yesterday, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) asked actors and artistes from Pakistan to leave India within 48 hours or be prepared to be “pushed out”. The actress, who was in the city to fulfill her professional commitments, is alarmed by the party’s stand against her and her fellow countrymen. “Art is the only field where the lines of nationalities blur.

There are more fans of Fawad in India than in Pakistan; Pakistanis watch Bollywood more than home films and there are more Muslims here than in Pakistan. I understand, as artistes, we become the face of our country. Aggression against an attack of terror is legitimate. But, I feel equally bad about men who died in Uri. I have lost my father and I know what the death of a loved one feels.

Men in the Army, protecting us no matter which side of the border they stand on, command equal respect. But, why ban artistes? We too are with India in their time of sorrow. We earn our livelihood here and what a certain group of extremists does, doesn’t change our sense of loyalty towards India,” she says.

The actress who grew up in Kuwait shuttles between Dubai and Mumbai. The unwelcome vibe has taken her by shock, but she is trying to stay calm. “If things get bad, I will go to Dubai. I have a home there. When matters settle, I will come back. I fear for my life now, but I have full faith in cops.