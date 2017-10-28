Irrfan Khan and Atif Aslam reunite for ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ post ‘Hindi Medium’

Irrfan Khan recently launched the third song from the film titled ‘Jane Do’ which is sung by Atif Aslam. The actor is reuniting with Atif Aslam for the second time post Hindi Medium. Irrfan Khan starrer ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is creating buzz for its unique and quirky content. Irrfan aka Yogi visited a suburbian cafe named Love and Latte last evening to launch the romantic track ‘Jane Do’.

The soulful track is been crooned by Atif Aslam who has earlier lent his voice for Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium. ‘Jaane De’ song showcases the new age romance between Irrfan aka Yogi and Parvathy aka Jaya. ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ also brings to celluloid fresh pairing of National award-winning actor Irrfan Khan and Malayalam actress Parvathy, who is ready to mark her Bollywood debut with this film.

Presented by Zee Studios, ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10th November 2017.