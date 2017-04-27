International training programme on farm mechanization for small farmers at ICAR

Bhopal : The concluding of International Training Programme at CIAE, Bhopal was conducted on April 25, 2017 in presence of Gauri Shakar Bisen, Hon. Minister for Farmers welfare and Agriculture, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh.

The ICAR-Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering, Bhopal conducted a 15 days “International training programme on farm mechanization for small farmers” during April 11-25, 2017. Twenty three executives of nine countries namely Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malavi, Mozambique, Uganda, Afghanistan and Mangoliaparticipated in the international training.

The training was part of USAID sponsored programme “Feed the Future Indian Triangular Training (FTF ITT), International Training programme”. The training emphasized at sharing of knowledge related to appropriate mechanization of small farms in the developed countries using machines and technologies developed under ICAR umbrella.

During the training, participants were exposed with various manual, animal operated, power tiller operated, tractor drawn and self-propelled machines suitable for the small farmers of respective countries.

They were also given knowledge on post-harvest processing machines and renewable energy gadgets. Participants showed keen interest in operation of many small equipment/tools. They commented that the training was very much useful and they have already identified technologies which they would like to be introduced in their respective countries.

The training programs concluded on 25-04-2017 in presence of Sh. GS. Bisen, Hon. Minister for Farmers welfare and Agriculture, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh. He congratulated all the participants and the institute for conducting such an important training in an area that relates to livelihood of millions of people across the globe.

He emphasized that use of appropriate machinery helps in higher productivity, lower cost of cultivation, lower drudgery and ensures balanced use of inputs/ chemicals thus ensuring higher profits to farmers without harming the environment. Dr. KK Singh, Director, CIAE assured continued support to the participating countries in future too.

He urged all participants to continue ties with India in general and ICAR-CIAE, Bhopal in particular for knowledge and technology development and dissemination.

Dr. Chandrasekhar, Director, MANAGE, Hyderabad informed about the initiative of hand holding of technology deprived nations that was initiated with 3 countries now offers help in different areas to 17 countries of Asia and Africa. He informed that ICAR-CIAE, Bhopal was selected after thorough review of the gaps identified in the sector of agriculture for the concerned countries.