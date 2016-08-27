Inside story behind massive leak of Scorpene top secrets data

Agencies, New Delhi

In April, 2013 an envelop, containing a CD with thousands of classified information about India’s Scorpene submarine project, was delivered to a mail box in Sydney. The mailbox was belonging to a person who was supposed to be a defence expert.

The person, later identified as whistle-blower, kept the treasure trove of information with him for good three years, before he delivered the ‘landmine’ of intelligence which laid bare all the secrets relating to the Indian submarine project, which was being rolled out at the cost of 3.5 billion dollars from Mazagaon Dock Limited with the help of French Shipbuilder DCNS.

The French firm won a contract to designed and develop 10 submarines for the Royal Australian Navy and the secret CD which was lying in the mailbox of the whistle-blower for three years, surfaced in The Australian, the newspaper that exposed the massive leak which shook three nations—India, France and Australia—for different reasons.

The most effected party was India, whose closely guarded treasure about six submarines was out in open. Almost 22,400 documents were the dossier of the submarine which is supposed to remain in service for more than 50 years with fears that enemies might have acquired all the possible information about the boats, which were to keep a secret eye on their moments from under the water.

The Australian today came out with its own version of this inside story behind the leak, but would not reveal why the whistle blower was keeping it tightly guarded for three years.

Meanwhile, The Indian Navy has taken up the matter with Director General of Armament of the French Government expressing concern over this incident and has requested the French Government to investigate this incident with urgency and share their findings with the Indian side.

An internal audit of procedures to rule out any security compromise was also being undertaken. The matter is being taken up with concerned foreign governments through diplomatic channels to verify the authenticity of the reports.