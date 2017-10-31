Infosys recognised for leadership on Climate Action

Bengaluru: IT major Infosys has been awarded a position on this year’s Climate A List by CDP, a non-profit global environmental disclosure platform. Infosys is the only Indian company across all sectors to make to the leadership Index this year, according to a release here today.

The 2017 Climate A List comprises of 112 global companies. The Climate A List has been produced at the request of 827 investors with assets of over US$100 trillion. Thousands of companies submit annual climate disclosures to CDP for independent assessment against its scoring methodology.