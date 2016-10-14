Industries minister Rajendra Shukla meets union ministers

Bhopal : Minister for commerce, industries and employment Rajendra Shukla today met union ministers to invite them for Global Investors Summit to be held on October 22-23 in Indore. Shukla urged them to participate in the summit being held at grand level.

Shukla requested union minister for surface transportation and national highways Nitin Gadkari, union minister for defence Manohar Parrikar, Minister for railways Suresh Prabhu, minister for micro, small and medium industries Kalraj Mishra, union minister for rural development and Panchayat Raj Narendra Singh Tomar, union minister for heavy industries Anant Geete, union minister of state for petroleum and natural gas (independent charge) Dharmendra Pradhan, union minister for state for renewable energy (independent charge) Piyush Goyal, union minister for culture and tourism (independent charge) Dr. Mahesh Sharma to attend Global Investors Summit.

Giving detail of the event, industries minister Shukla informed the union ministers that special discussion will be held on focus sectors and prospects of investment in different sessions. The sessions will focus on textile, urban development, tourism, automobile engineering, pharmaceutical, agri-business, defence, IT, renewable energy. He said that special session on ‘Make in India’ will be held in the summit. Shukla informed the union ministers about the efforts for development of industrial areas in Madhya Pradesh.

The industries minister said that special discussion will be held in the summit on prospects of rising of agri-business and food processing sector. He said that Japan, South Korea, UAE, Singapore and United Kingdom are participating in the summit as country partners.

Around 3000 participants from industries and 500 international participants will attend the summit. Several union ministers will also take part in it. The industries minister Shukla apprised the union ministers about friendly and attractive industrial promotion policies of the state government.