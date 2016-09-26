Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
3:00 am - Tuesday September 27, 2016

Indus water treaty : PM tells Pakistan blood & water cannot flow together

September 26, 2016 6:27 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

In a strong message to Pakistan in the wake of the Uri attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that blood and water cannot flow together.

Mr Modi’s comments came at a meeting held to review the Indus Water treaty.According to sources, the meeting decided to put in abeyance, the convening of the permanent Indus Water Commission, which would slow down the cooperation on river waters between the two countries.

It was also decided to review the suspension of construction on the Tulbul navigation project.

 

