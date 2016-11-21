Indore-Patna Express train derails : At least 126 dead, 200 injured, 50 bodies identified

Agencies, Pukhraya/Kanpur

At least 126 people were killed and over 200 injured, when Patna-bound 19321 Indore- Patna express train derailed near Pukhraya station in Kanpur Dehat district today. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Daljeet Choudhury told UNI here tonight that the death toll has crossed 126, while 200 people were injured, out of which the condition of 26 was stated to be critical.

He did not rule out the increase in death toll as several injured were critical. The ADG said 50 bodies have been identified so far and efforts were on to identify the remaining. The rescue operation has been completed and all 14 derailed bogies have been removed from the tracks and repair works were underway. The route is expected to be cleared by tomorrow morning.