Indore is India’s cleanest city, Bhopal ranks second

Bhopal : Indore has become the cleanest city of the country. Bhopal city is in the second position. Union Urban Development Minister Shri Venkaiah Naidu awarded Indore city at the first and Bhopal in the second position in the category of the cleanest city in the country in Swachch India Ranking during a Swachch Sarvekshan -2017 felicitation programme organised at New Delhi.

While Indore acquired 1807.72 out of 2000 marks, Bhopal got 1800.43 marks in the survey. At least 38 urban bodies and Nagar Nigam were awarded in different categories at New Delhi today following a survey of 434 cities and towns conducted by the Union Urban Development Ministry.

Congratulating Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Urban Development Minister Smt. Maya Singh said that it is the result of the Chief Minister’s “Hamara Shahar No. 1” drive that Indore known better as Madhya Pradesh’ financial capital and capital city Bhopal have been awarded the first and second position under the Swachchata Sarvekshan in the country.

Congratulating the entire team and the Nagar Nigam Mayor and Nagar Palika Chairman Urban Development Minister said that Indore has made the country proud and it owes its victory to the collective efforts.

Indore was in the 25th position in the cleanliness survey of 2015. Expressing her gratitude to the citizens Smt. Singh said this achievement could not have been possible without people’s support. Rewa city takes a leap In this survey Rewa city has taken a good leap. Rewa city has acquired the 38th position in the Swachch Sarvekshan – 2017.

In the last survey Rewa city was at the 397th position. However, Gonda in Uttar Pradesh is at the bottom of the list and Bhusawal in Maharashtra stands second-last in the ranking. The survey was carried out during January and February this year.

Mr Naidu said, “Karnataka’s Mysuru that was ranked cleanest among cities in 2015 survey covering over 73 cities has dropped to number five while Tiruchirapally in Tamil Nadu gets the sixth rank followed by New Delhi Municipal Council at number seven.” The New Delhi Municipal Council area dropped to seventh position, slipping three places from last year where 1.5 per cent of capital’s 16.78 million residents live.

The Swachh Bharat Campaign was launched in 2014 that aims to make India clean and open-defecation free by 2019. Except Faridabad that ranked 88 in the National Capital Region (NCR), none of Delhi’s parts are among the 100 cleanest cities. Faridabad has also been ranked as the fastest moving city in India. However, Gurgaon (Gurugram) is ranked 112 while Ghaziabad is at 351.