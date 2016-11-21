Indo-Israel Tie-up

The President of Israel Mr.Reuven Rivlin is on a three day visit to India and the Indian Prime Minister Mr.Narendra Modi resolved the step up their defence partnership to counter terrorism and called upon the world community to go tough against terror network and also against the nations harbouring them.

A year back President of India Mr.Pranab Mukherjee paid a state visit to Israel and at that time extended the invitation to Mr.Rivlin to visit India. It is a return visit of the Israeli President. Both the countries agreed on having broad based defence tie-up. There are agreements on trade, agriculture and water resources. Israel that came into existence in 1948 constantly facing armed hostile conditions from surrounding Arab nations.

The Palestine under the leadership of Yasar Arafat constantly carried out terrorists attacks on Israel and Arab nation indulged in war. In the historic 6 Arab nations joint attack on Israel and their defeat is a world record in the warfare history of the world. In its Air Force surgical strike in Uganda to rescue its nationals kept as hostages at Etenbee is another record in such a rescue actions. As Israel in the inception was a sandy desert country.

By now it is a fertile agriculture land by spreading layers over layers of soil on sand and green house cultivation. It is located on sea shores and created another record of having potable drinking water by desalination of salty sea water. India has three side 7500 kilometer sea border. It has a signed water resources agreement with Israel. It will also provide expertise in sand farming.

The 2016 is silver jubilee year of Indo-Israel established Diplomatic relations in 1992. India is largest buyer of military armaments, missiles and unmanned aerial aircrafts from Israel. It is coming forward to India under the Make in India policy. Mr.Rivlin said that besides conventional and nuclear war and weapons now the world has another danger of cyber war.

Both India and Israel have agreed to work together to deal with the cyber war also effectively. The leaders said India and Israel were threatened by terror because we uphold the values of freedom. We stand together in defending our people and values. Mr.Rivlin said that for Israel is keenly waiting to receive Prime Minister Mr.Narendra Modi who is likely to visit it in near future.