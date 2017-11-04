Indo-Bhutan Summit

In the backdrop of 70 day impasse between India and China at Doklam and retreat by China the 4-day visit of the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk has its deep significance politically and diplomatically.

The China has adopted the policy of moving closer to all the neighbouring countries of India to have a ring around India of its close alley. China and Pakistan both are having borders disputes with India and have a common ground to come together.

The China gained economic corridor from Pakistan. In Nepal after Maideshi agitation in the South the China is now making routes, road and rail in Nepal upto capital Kathmandu. India is also making rail line upto Kathmandu.

The China is offering economic aid to Bangla Desh and setting up Sea Port in Sri Lanka. India has also cultivated close ties with Vietnam and digging oil well in the sea on its coast in South China Sea.

India is in agreement with Pacific Ocean countries – Japan, South Korea, Philippines, is not accepting Chinas move to extend its maritime boundaries in the Pacific Ocean. Under such development China wanted to move closer by constructing road in Doklam to have easy assess and influence in Bhutan.

The Doklam is Bhutanese territory at the tri-junction of India-Bhutan and China. India took such a hard stand that if Doklam means war between India and China- let it happen. The China preferred to windup and go from Doklam quietly.

The Bhutan King and the Prime Minister Mr.Narendra Modi held summit talks. There are number of institutional mechanisms between India and Bhutan in area as security, border management, trade, transit, economic, hydro power development, cooperation and water resources.

India is Bhutan’s largest trading partner. Mr.Narendra Modi on becoming Prime Minister his first visit was to Bhutan. He is very keen to have closest ties with Bhutan and India’s Participation in its development with emphasis on developing hydro-power potential.

The King acknowledged India’s assistance to Bhutan’s progress and in socio-economic development. Both the nations will celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in next year in 2018.

The President Mr.Ramnath Kovind has invited the King to India to next year on the Jubilee occasion. The India and Bhutan reaffirmed their commitment to advance exemplary relations across diverse sectors of cooperation.

Welcoming the Bhutan King the President Mr.Ramnath Kovind expressed his deep appreciation for his country’s support in resolving the Doklam standoff. It was clear testimony to our friendship.

The security concerns of India and Bhutan are indivisible and mutual. The India and Bhutan share exemplary bilateral welcomes.