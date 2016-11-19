From today November 19, 2016 the Indira Gandhi Centenary Year will begin. She was born at Allahabad on this day in the year 1917. It was misfortune of the nation that she was assassinated on 31st October in 1984, at the hands of Khalistani militants. Her son and political successor Prime Minister Mr.Rajiv Gandhi was also assassinated by LTTE militants of Sri Lanka on Indian soil.

Her younger son died in a plane crash. She inherited the politics and service to the nation from her grand father Pandit Motilal Nehru, father Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and mother Mrs.Kamla Nehru. Among all the Prime Ministers of India she has a unique place and outstanding stature, there were many and serious ups and downs in her life, but in each phase she faced and emerged upright with dauntless courage and sagacity.

She has engraved her position in the history by bank nationalization, creation of Bangladesh and war for it and emergency. Before the bank nationalization the bank were confined to metro and big cities catering the needs of elite class and high grade trade and commerce. There were many district headquarters in the country without any bank branch. Even the huge daily earning system of railways was managing its affairs through the Government treasuries.

It her move of bank nationalization that bank branch were opened in almost all the towns and reached upto commonman and small business. It was she who made the bank “Jan Dhan” in real sense. From the very inception the Pakistan was discriminating against its East Pakistan of Bangali population. Ultimately they rose in revolt lakhs of refugees poured into India in to save themselves from Pak atrocities.

She sheltered them and Indian Army was in forefront in their war for liberation. She saw a new nation “Bangla Desh” emerging as an independent nation, she was the first in the world to declare diplomatic recognition to Bangla Desh. On an election petition challenging his election to Lok Sabha unpleasant political situation came up in India.

Although she filed appeal against the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Supreme Court but the opposition was in an undue haste wanted to remove her even before the final disposal of her appeal. This led to imposition of emergency in the country. She came in direct political conflict with towering leader Mr.Jayaprakash Narain who floated Janata Party to oppose her and her Congress in the Lok Sabha election in 1977.

The Congress suffered worst defeat and even she lost her seat. It appeared as if Congress was finished. The Janata Party come to power. The Janata Home Minister Charan Singh got her arrested in revengeful politics. But she came back to Lok Sabha from Chikmanglur seat of Karnataka and faced the political odds inside and outside the Parliament. Within three years 1980 she bounced back into the power in the mid-term Lok Sabha polls with Congress securing majority. It appeared political miracle.

Her tormentor Charan Singh revolted in the party to topple it and became Prime Minister with blessing of Mr.Gandhi and Congress. The Congress toppled him and he could not sit in Parliament even for a day as Prime Minister She brought back Congress into the power as good days for it. She had courage and stamina so sworn against the tide. Her centenary should be observed in the whole nation in a befitting manner that she deserves.