IndiGo starts Doha operations

Agencies, New Delhi

In its endeavor to strengthen operations in the Middle-East region, low-cost carrier IndiGo today commenced its operations in Doha, Qatar. In an inaugural ceremony held today at Hamad International Airport, the maiden flight was welcomed with the traditional water cannon salute followed by a ribbon cutting attended by HIA officials, the air carrier said in a statement.

With the launch of daily direct flights, IndiGo offers affordable and convenient option on two of the busiest sectors from India to and fro Doha, i.e. Delhi-Doha and Mumbai-Doha. Continuing to enhance further connectivity, IndiGo also plans to operate direct flights from Chennai and Kozhikode to Doha from July 20, 2017 onwards, it added. Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Kumar, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “Being an economic and cultural hub of Qatar, Doha attracts a lot of business and leisure tourists.

It gives us immense pleasure to add Doha to our growing network, which not only helps us cater to the growing tourist potential of the city, but also provides an affordable travel option to the Indian diaspora workforce who can now look forward to visiting their homes more frequently.” “Adding Doha on our network reinforces our commitment towards the Middle-East region.

IndiGo has established itself as a preferred carrier on India – Middle-East routes with increased capacities and compelling fares on Sharjah, Muscat and Dubai sectors over the years” he further added.

Engr Badr Mohammed Al Meer, Chief Operating Officer of Hamad International Airport said, “Passengers’ convenience has always been our top priority, and we look forward to continually facilitating a safe and seamless experience for our customers travelling through Hamad International Airport; Qatar’s gateway to the world. With the addition of IndiGo flights, HIA now has a total of 25 weekly flights operating to Bombay and 35 weekly flights operating to Delhi.”