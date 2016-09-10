India’s security challenges go beyond conventional borders and threats in international arena : Prez

Agencies, Chennai

Observing that India’s security challenges go beyond conventional borders and threats in the international arena, President Pranab Mukherjee today said time and again the country has fallen bank on its Armed Forces in internal crisis situations–both man made and natural.

Addressing the newly inducted gentlemen and lady cadets into

the Indian Army after reviewing the Passing Out Parade at the

Officers Training Academy here, he said the 21st Century has

ushered in its own set of challenges.

Though turbulence and uncertainty have manifested all along

in the history of mankind, this century was witnessing chaos

and strife of a very virulent nature encompassing asymmetric

warfare involving both state and non state actors, he noted.

”More than ever before India requires young men and women

to take up the challenge of navigation through troubled waters

and work tirelessly and selflessly even at the peril of their

lives in the service of our Mother land”, he said, adding,

the Indian Army represents the Instrument of Last Resort.

”Always remember that the acme of a great and powerful Army does not lie in the power it can unleash but the manner and dexterity with which it does so. Your leadership abilities will be tested under fire literally. When you are battling odds that seem insurmountable remember there are a billion hopes pinned on your young and brave shoulders”, Mr Pranab said.

All these challenges demand a capable and responsive Armed Forces to ensure stability and peace, so vital for the country on its path of peace and prosperity for all its citizens, he said.