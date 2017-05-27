India’s longest bridge inaugurated in Assam, PM Narendra Modi names it after Bhupen Hazarika ?

Agencies, Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the strategically important Dhola-Sadiya Bridge in Assam. After inaugurating the Rs 2,056 crore strategic bridge at Sadiya in Assam’s Tinsukia district, Modi walked a short distance over it.

The Prime Minister announced that the country’s longest bridge will be named after late legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika. Sadiya was the birth place of the maverick singer.

“The bridge will not only save money, reduce travel time but it comes as a foundation for the beginning of a new economic revolution. That’s why the whole nation has its eyes on this bridge”, Modi said here on third anniversary of his government. “For five decades you people have been waiting for a bridge.

That has now been inaugurated today (Friday),” Modi said while speaking after inaugurating the Dhola-Sadiya bridge. “If Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji had returned to power in 2004, then you would have got this bridge 10 years ago,” he added.