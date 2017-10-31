India’s grooming, cosmetic market to touch $35bn by 2035: study

Agencies, New Delhi

The market size of India’s beauty cosmetics and grooming is expected to touch 35 billion dollars by 2035 from the current level of 6.5 billion dollars. According to a joint study undertaken by ASSOCHAM– MRSSIndia, the consumption pattern of cosmetics among teenagers went up substantially between 2005 and 2017 because of increasing awareness and due to the desire to look good and over 68 per cent of young adults feel that using grooming products boost their confidence.

Also about 62 per cent of young consumers in big cities prefer to buy online beauty and grooming products 45 per cent of consumers tend to buy cosmetics and apparels from any shop of their convenience rather than a single shop.

The chamber spokesman said, the Indian men’s grooming market witnessing a growth of more than 42 per cent in the last five years the growth is faster than the growth rate of the total personal care and beauty industry in India. Since the Indian consumers tend to purchase natural and herbal cosmetics products, the herbal cosmetic industry is expected to grow at a rate of 12 per cent in India.

The overseas markets have great demand for Indian herbal and natural cosmetic products and exports to countries like the UAE, the USA, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UK, China, Indonesia, France, Russia, and Italy. According to CHEMEXCIL, the exports of cosmetics, toiletries and essential oils during 2015-16 was around 1007.20 million dollars.

The import during the same period was 703.58 million dollars. Among all the Indian cosmetic industry, the best-selling and the most popular items are color cosmetics, of which nail varnish, lipsticks and lip glosses. Indian products have gained the demand due to their experience in extraction of the best from natural dyestuff, flowers, roots, oils, etc.

Indian market has herbal cosmetic brands like Forest Essentials, Biotique, Himalaya Herbals, Blossom Kochhar, VLCC, Dabur, Lotus, Jovees, Kama Ayurveda, Patanjali, Just Herbs and many more. The major factors behind the preference for personal care products include the words such as ‘natural’, ‘organic’, ‘botanical’, ‘free from’ some harsh chemical, and even ‘religious compliance’.

Over half of Indian consumers reported ‘natural or organic’ features influencing hair and skin care purchase decisions. According to 71 per cent consumers they would prefer ‘natural’ face cream or lotion over other similar products.

About 38 per cent said they would buy hair products containing ‘botanical’ ingredients. Even ‘religious compliance’ has swayed 17 per cent consumers.