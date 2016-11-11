Indian women team defeats West Indies women team

Agencies, Vijayawada

The Indian women cricket team defeated the West Indies women cricket team in the first One Day International match, played at the Mulapadu playfield, near here today. West Indies women team won the toss and elected bat first.

West Indies Women made 131 all out in 42.4 overs (165 mins) Hayley Matthews (RHB) : 24 (27 B, 48 M, 3×4 , 1×6) Merissa Aguilleira (RHB) : 42 Not out (77 B, 96 M, 6×4) India Women Bowling Ekta Bisht (SLA) 8 – 3 – 14 -3 Rajeshwari (SLA) 9.4 – 2 – 21 – 4 India Women made 133 for 4 in 39.1 overs (158 Mins) Mithali Raj (RHB) : 46 Not out (91 B, 6×4) Veda Krishna Murthy (RHB) : 52 Not out (70 B, 87 M, 4×4, 2×6) 5th Wicket : 97 Runs Unbeaten between Mithali Raj and Veda Krishna Murthy (136 B, 87 M) West Indies Bowling Shakera Selman (RMP) 9-4-11-2