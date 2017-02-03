Indian Panorama from Feb 6

Agencies, Puducherry

The Directorate of Information and Publicity, Government of Puducherry in coordination with the Navadarshan Film Society and Alliance Franchise will conduct the three-day Indian Panorama -2016 from February 6.

An official statement here said, this is the 33rd year, the festival is being organized without any interruption.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will inaugurate the festival on the evening of February 6.

Four films- Radiopetti (Tamil), Ottal (Malayalam), Naan Avanalla…Avalu (Kannada) and Anwar Ka Ajab Kisa (Hindi) will be screened in the festival.

Tamil Film “Radiopetti” has been selected as the best film for 2016 and the Director of the film Hari Viswanath will be presented with the Sankardas Swamigal award which consists of a cash prize of Rs One lakh and a citation, at the closing ceremony of the festival on February 8.