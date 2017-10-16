Indian Navy dispatches aircraft to rescue missing sailors in Philippines

Agencies, New Delhi

Indian Navy aircraft P8I has been sent to Manila in Philippines for assisting in search and rescue operations for the missing sailors of MV Emerald Star.

The ship was carrying 26 Indians on board and sank on October 13 in the Pacific off the Philippines as a typhoon churned in the region. So far, 16 Indians have been rescued by the three ships sailing near the area.

“A P-8I (Navy 323) left from its base at 11.45 pm last night. It will arrive in Manila at 9.00 am local time (01:00 UTC) and begin search and rescue operations right away,” the Indian Navy said.

The aircraft is equipped with two SAR kits which contain an inflatable dinghy capable of carrying 10 persons. It is also carrying emergency food and water supplies meant for airdropping to survivors.