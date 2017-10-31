Indian, Chinese troops hold meet on Arunachal border

Agencies, New Delhi/Tezpur

A Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) between India and China was held near Bumla in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, with an aim to discuss ground level issues. The meeting was organised by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

“The Indian delegation was led by Brigadier MP Singh and the Chinese delegation was led by senior Colonel Liu Jiang Xun,” the defence PRO, Tezpur said. The Scheduled Military BPM commenced with the hoisting of national flags and rendition of national anthems of both the nations.

Bumla is located at an altitude of 15,134 feet and situated 42 km North of the town of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.