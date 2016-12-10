India, Vietnam ink pact on Atomic Energy, 3 other areas

Agencies, New Delhi

India and Vietnam today signed four MoUs on cooperation in the areas of peaceful use of atomic energy, promotion of traffic between the two countries, energy efficiency and cooperation between the their respective national legislatures.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and National Assembly of Vietnam chairperson Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan in the Parliament Complex here. Ms Mahajan said Science and Technology is an important area of bilateral cooperation between India and Vietnam. Both the countries have cherished strong bilateral ties of friendship for over 2,000 years.

She also lauded the fact that the enduring philosophy of Buddha and linkages with Champa civilisation has influenced the lives and thoughts of the people of two countries and also provides strong and common bond between the two countries.

The Speaker said the visit of the Vietnamese delegation is of great significance; coming at a time when ‘our countries are preparing to celebrate two landmark events in bilateral relations – the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations (2017) and the 10th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership (2017). Noting that India and Vietnam have a healthy tradition of parliamentary exchanges and cooperation, she said this visit has added to the ever-growing friendship and goodwill between ‘our two countries and our peoples’.

The Parliament of India looks forward to sustaining this momentum. Ms Mahajan added that with India’s ‘Look East’ policy evolving into an ‘Act East’ policy, this region has assumed even greater importance in India’s strategic thinking and economic engagement. Recalling the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vietnam in September, she said the two Prime Ministers have decided to elevate bilateral ‘Strategic Partnership’ initiated in 2007 to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’.