12:49 pm - Wednesday June 28, 2017

India, US in joint statement ask Pakistan to act against terror perpetrators

June 27, 2017 11:03 am

Agencies, Washington

In a clear message and in quite a diplomatic setback to Islamabad, India and the United States today vowed to strike at the Islamic terrorism and the “safe heavens” and also urged Pakistan to expeditiously bring to justice perpetrators of terror attacks like 26/11 and Pathankot.

“The leaders called on Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries,” the Joint statement said. Earlier while Prime Minister said, “Eliminating terrorism is among the topmost priorities for us”, the US President asserted in presence of Mr Modi that the Islamic terrorism will be “destroyed”.

