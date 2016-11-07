India, UK sign pacts on ease of doing business, Intellectual Property

Agencies, New Delhi

India and the United Kingdom (UK) today signed two agreements on ease of doing business and cooperation in the field of Intellectual Property here.

The agreements were signed in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Theresa May. The agreement on ease of doing business intends to make expertise from different departments of the UK Government which have led the ease of doing business drive in the UK available to the relevant departments and agencies of India, an official statement said here today.

It includes exchange between officials, sharing of best practices and technical assistance for effective implementation of the initiatives of the Indian government to improve its ranking in the ease of doing business.

Important areas of cooperation include support to businesses and startups, tax administration, regulatory regimes, competition economics and other.

Meanwhile, the MoU in cooperation in the field of intellectual property envisages establishing a mechanism for furthering cooperation between the Intellectual Property Offices of India and the UK in the field of IP and related information technology services.

It will include exchange of best practices, experience and knowledge of IP awareness among the public, businesses, industry, R&D organisations and educational institutions, as well as on processes for disposal of applications for patents, trademarks, industrial designs and geographical indications.