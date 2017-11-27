India top AIBA boxing with five golds; Jyoti qualifies for Youth Olympics

Agencies, Guwahati

Indian pugilists put up a stunning performance at the finals of the AIBA Women’s Youth World Championships at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium here this evening, bagging five out of ten gold medals to end on top.

Local girl Ankushita Boro completed the kitty for India, getting the best of Russian Ekaterina Dynnik in a split decision 4:1, in the final bout of the tournament in her Light Welter category.

The packed stadium of nearly 2500 cheered the local Assamese girl as she punched her way to the gold. India ended the championship with five golds with all boxers representing the country in the finals securing the coveted gold.

She was also adjusted the best boxer of the tournament, while Jyoti became the only Indian to qualify for the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics from this championship.

Russia, who had six finalists, managed two golds, while one each was secured by Korea, USA and Kazakhstan. Nitu (Light Fly) started the Indian campaign on a winning note, defeating her Kazakhstan rival Zhazira Urakbayeva by a unanimous decision.

The Kazakh girl put up a stiff competition, but Nitu managed to hold her nerves and won the first gold medal for the country for the evening. Nitu’s performance was emulated by Jyoti (in Fly), who bet Russain Ekaterina Molchanova also by a unanimous decision in her favour.

Ekaterina did show signs of swaying the result in her favour, but failed to get the better of the Indian pugilist. Sakshi (Bantam) completed the hat-trick early in the evening for the host, edging past Ivy-Jane Smith of England by a 3:2 decision.

The fourth bout of the evening also featured an Indian and she kept the gold flow continuing for the country. Shashi Chopra (Feather) defeated Hong Ngoc Do of Vietnam 4:1 to win the fourth consecutive gold for India.

The lone Korean to enter the finals, Aeji Im (Light), won the gold, defeating Vittoria De Carlo of Italy by a 4:1 decision. The lone contender from USA in the finals, Citlalli Ortiz (Welter), managed to secure a gold for her country, beating Russian Nataliya Sychugova, by 3:2.

Russian’s Anastasiia Shamonova (Middle) won the first gold for the country, after two compatriots who had entered the final failed to secure the top medal for the country. She defeated Georgia O’Connor of England in their encounter 5:0.

The second gold for Russia was won by Kristina Tkacheva, who defeated Kazakh Dina Islambekova in a unanimous decision in Heavy category. The lone Kazakh gold medalist was Arailym Begdilda, who defeated Russia’s Anastasiia Rybak 3:2.

Badminton Federation of India president Ajay Singh, addressing a press conference here earlier in the evening, announced Rs 2 lakh cash awards for the Indian gold medalists on his behalf.

He appreciated the arrangements at the venue, thanking host Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who was seated beside him, for the facilities.