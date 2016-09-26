India to ratify CoP21 protocol on combating climate change on October 2

Agencies, Kozhikode

India will ratify the Conference of Parties (CoP21) protocol on combating climate change on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today. Addressing the BJP National Council meeting here, Mr Modi said “Now the time has come to ratify the CoP21 protocol.

India will do it on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.” Saying that Mahatma Gandhi also followed the low carbon footprint, Prime Minister said India, at the 2015 Paris summit, had led the world in implementation of this agreement. At the UN climate change conference CoP21 in Paris, 195 countries adopted the first universal, legally binding global climate deal.

The agreement sets out a global action plan to put the world on track to avoid dangerous climate change by limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius. The agreement is due to enter into force in 2020. As many as 55 countries are needed to ratify the agreement. The agreement was considered a victory of multi-laterism and one which helped correct the image perception of India.

Mr Modi had led to a change in the perception and introduced the concept of climate justice, driving home the message of sustainable development. Referring to the philosophy of Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Mr Modi said that even 50 years ago, the Jan Sangh ideologue had shown concern for ecological balance and expressed anger against over exploitation of environment to meet the human needs, so that it could last long. India has taken pro-active measures to discourage use of fossil fuels in a bid to reduce carbon foot print.

Stressing the need for electoral reforms in the country, Mr Modi sought a nationwide debate on the issue over the next one year stating that there were drawbacks in the current process. In his concluding remarks at the party’s three-day national council meeting which ended today, Mr Modi called for a meaningful dialogue at various platforms so that some valuable recommendations are made before the government for their implementation.