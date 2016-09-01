Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
4:17 pm - Thursday September 1, 2016

India to buy Russian ‘Kalibr’ cruise missiles : Reports

September 1, 2016 2:35 pm

missile

Agencies, Moscow

India plans to purchase the ‘Kalibr’ cruise missiles from Russia, daily newspaper Izvestia reported today. The ‘Kalibr’ export version will have a significantly reduced flight distance – as short as 300 kilometers , in order not to violate the provisions of international agreements that prohibit the export of missiles with a greater flight distance, the newspaper said.

“These will be, essentially, the same missiles as the ones used in Syria,” a diplomatic source told the newspaper. RIA Novosti reported last week quoting a source that the Russian Black Sea warships equipped with ‘Kalibr’ cruise missiles will remain in eastern Mediterranean at least until September. The missile ships have carried out several ‘Kalibr’ launches against the ‘Jabhat Fatah al-Sham’ (also known as Jabhat al-Nusra, or Nusra Front) terrorist group in Syria.

Posted in: Featured, Nation, World

You might like:

Kejriwal says Kumar betrayed AAP movement Kejriwal says Kumar betrayed AAP movement
Sid-Kat gave a Baar Baar Dekho moment at Jaipur’s metro station ! Sid-Kat gave a Baar Baar Dekho moment at Jaipur’s metro station !
Rita Ora To Sing For Pope Francis: Why She’s So Chill About The Huge Gig Rita Ora To Sing For Pope Francis: Why She’s So Chill About The Huge Gig
After Raksha Bandhan, Deepika’s bodyguard gets famous ! After Raksha Bandhan, Deepika’s bodyguard gets famous !