India to buy Russian ‘Kalibr’ cruise missiles : Reports

Agencies, Moscow

India plans to purchase the ‘Kalibr’ cruise missiles from Russia, daily newspaper Izvestia reported today. The ‘Kalibr’ export version will have a significantly reduced flight distance – as short as 300 kilometers , in order not to violate the provisions of international agreements that prohibit the export of missiles with a greater flight distance, the newspaper said.

“These will be, essentially, the same missiles as the ones used in Syria,” a diplomatic source told the newspaper. RIA Novosti reported last week quoting a source that the Russian Black Sea warships equipped with ‘Kalibr’ cruise missiles will remain in eastern Mediterranean at least until September. The missile ships have carried out several ‘Kalibr’ launches against the ‘Jabhat Fatah al-Sham’ (also known as Jabhat al-Nusra, or Nusra Front) terrorist group in Syria.