India taught civilization to entire world

Bhopal : I started my industry in Dewas by borrowing loan of Rs four lakh from Madhya Pradesh Finance Corporation and successfully ran it with hardwork. Minister of State for Technical Education and Skill Development (independent charge) Deepak Joshi expressed the views in ‘Entrepreneur’ Programme of Start-up India, organised by Rajiv Gandhi Prodyogiki Vishwavidyalaya.

The programe is being organised for development of entrepreneur in students. This is two-day programme. Skill development based contests will be held in it. Quiz programmes will be held on start-up and entrepreneurship. Technical education minister Joshi said India taught civilisation to the world, along with imparting knowledge about science.

He said, digital India, start-up India and cleanliness campaigns were started only to bring the country in the positions of leading countries. Joshi said the success would definitely be achieved with hardwork and target oriented efforts. He said, the state government would extend all possible help for setting up industries. Financial help will be given to meritorious students of weaker section. Joshi said, Rajiv Gandhi Prodyogiki Vishwavidyalaya will be equipped with digital technology. Students will get information on one click.

He appealed alumni to extend their support in the university’s efforts. Joshi opened office of alumni association in the university campus. He released a novel ‘I still think about you’ written by young start-up entrepreneur Arpit Vageria. Target for 100 start-ups Vice Chancellor Prof. Piyush Trivedi said that full freedom will be given to start-up section.

He said, target had been set for 100 start ups. Prof. Trivedi said that the university had reserved a fund of Rs ten crore for innovations. He said, a noteworthy work is undertaking in the university with the help of Japan in solar energy sector. Jayant Sahastrabuddhe of Vigyan Bharati said that foreign rulers had made the industrial country to job-intensive.

He said, start-up programme was launched to revive the country’s old tradition. Young entrepreneur and MD of Foodpanda, New Delhi Rohit Chadda, CEO and founder of Enternshala, New Delhi Sarvesh Agrawal and young writer Arpit Vageria also spoke on the occasion. They talked with students on different issues. Students also expressed views.