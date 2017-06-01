India, Spain pledge for ‘zero tolerance’ to terror, Modi seeks investment for SmartCities

Agencies, Madrid

India and Spain today pledged that there should be “zero tolerance” to terrorism and that fight against terror should have no justification and the menace ought to be fought by a “robust” international cooperation.

“They (President Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Modi) stressed that there should be zero tolerance to terrorism and that there can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terror. We reiterate that the fight against terrorism requires a robust international cooperation,” said a joint statement issued at the end of bilateral talks.

“India and Spain can cooperate in so many areas, including infrastructure. We must have even closer economic ties,” Mr Modi had said earlier at a media briefing. The joint statement said the two leaders held fruitful discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues reflecting a wide convergence in mutual views.