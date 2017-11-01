India, Singapore hold talks, to expand strategic ties

Agencies, New Delhi

India and Singapore on Tuesday discussed expanding their strategic partnership and a range of bilateral issues of shared interests and mutual concerns. Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who is on a two-day visit, and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held bilateral talks under the framework of Joint Ministerial Committee.

“Strengthening our warm bonds of friendship…Expanding our strategic partnership. EAM @SushmaSwaraj & Singapore FM @VivianBala at the 5th Joint Ministerial Committee Meeting in N.Delhi,” tweeted Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

India and Singapore elevated their relations to strategic partnership in 2015 during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to Singapore. Singapore is an important pillar of India’s Act East policy and its Indian engagement with ASEAN. Both sides are marking the 25th anniversary of their relations this year. India is an important economic partner for Singapore.

Economic engagement is anchored by the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, which came into effect in June 2005. Both countries reviewed the upcoming high level exchanges, commemoration of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of ASEAN and 25 years of India-ASEAN dialogue partnership, cooperation in political, defence and security fields, trade and investment, cooperation in tourism and culture, connectivity, and other aspects of partnership.

They also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest at regional and multilateral levels, including cooperation at UN and International organisations. Balakrishnan would visit Guwahati on Wednesday where he would meet Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonawal and witness signing of an Memorandum of Understanding to launch a skill development centre being set up with Singapore’s assistance, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Skill India Initiative.