India should speed up pace of economic reforms : Singapore Dy PM

Agencies, New Delhi

Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugarathnam today said it was imperative for India to further speed up the process of economic reforms as it had to grow between 8 to 10 per cent over next 20 years for economic transformation.

Keeping the above growth rate was a must for creating jobs and bringing overall prosperity in the country, Mr Shanmugarathnam said here delivering the first NITI Ayog lecture series.

He spoke on “Fulfilling India’s Potential in the Global Economy”. He also made a strong case for India to make better use of technology and go for deeper integration with the global economy. Mr Shanmugarathnam said India had great potential which it had to make use of without losing any time ‘Make in India has to be Make in India for the world,’ the Singapore Deputy Prime Minister said. ‘India’s potential is still unfulfilled.

India needs to grow by 8 per cent to 10 per cent if it is to create jobs for a youthful population to reduce the tremendous under-employment of its population and if it is to achieve inclusive growth.’