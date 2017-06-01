India seeks Swedish support for global anti-terror treaty

Agencies, New Delhi

India has sought Swedish support for the Global Convention against International Terrorism at the UN in view of the increasing threat of terrorism.

The gravity of the menace was stressed to Swedish leaders by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs SS Ahluwalia during his three-day visit to the northern European country as the head of a Parliamentary delegation.

During the visit that concluded last night, he discussed the entire gamut of bilateral political and economic relations in addition to other issues of global concern, an official release said here today. ‘He emphasised on the threat posed by international terrorism globally, especially in the South Asian region, and the need for the international community to join hands to combat this global menace, including its state-sponsorship and funding.

Mr Ahluwalia stressed that these perpetrators of terror were not small-time anarchists but rather they were well-educated, well-motivated, well-trained, well-armed, well-connected and well-funded terrorists. During the visit, the Indian delegation met Swedish Minister for Policy Coordination and Energy Ibrahim Baylan, the Speaker of the Riksdag (Swedish Parliament) Urban Ahlin, and Foreign Minister Margot Wallström.

Mr Ahluwalia, in his meetings with the Swedish dignitaries, thanked Sweden for its consistent and unequivocal support to India’s candidature to the expanded permanent membership of the UN Security Council (UNSC) and membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). He expressed satisfaction at the continued strengthening of bilateral relations and underlined importance of Parliamentary relations between the two democracies, including upcoming visit of the Speaker of Swedish Riksdag to India.