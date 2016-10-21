Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
6:04 pm - Friday October 21, 2016

India says its interest in SAARC remains intact

October 21, 2016 5:13 pm

swaroop

Agencies, New Delhi

India has said it was committed to SAARC as a body for regional cooperation and trade and its interest remains intact.

Replying to a question on whether India was looking at a SAARC minus Pakistan, Ministry for External Affairs Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said, “Our government’s priority is to promote closer cooperation and economic integration in our region and to carry on these initiatives, a terror-free atmosphere is needed.

” Not naming Pakistan, he added, “At the moment due to the actions of one country in our neighborhood, initiatives like connectivity, trade, including MFN, and cooperation is not possible”.

The MEA official said, “We remain committed to SAARC and its principles and our intention is not to throw out the baby with the bath water, our intention is only to clean up the bath water”.

All SAARC countries had written to the current Chair of the regional body, Nepal, saying in one voice that in the current atmosphere it was not possible for them to participate in the proposed SAARC Summit in Islamabad, Mr Swarup added.

Posted in: Featured, Nation

You might like:

Dadri revisited : SC to hear PIL on cow vigilantism Dadri revisited : SC to hear PIL on cow vigilantism
India says its interest in SAARC remains intact India says its interest in SAARC remains intact
Security forces launch search operation in Baramulla Security forces launch search operation in Baramulla
Typhoon kills 12, destroys rice fields in Philippines, takes aim at Hong Kong Typhoon kills 12, destroys rice fields in Philippines, takes aim at Hong Kong