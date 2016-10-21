India says its interest in SAARC remains intact

Agencies, New Delhi

India has said it was committed to SAARC as a body for regional cooperation and trade and its interest remains intact.

Replying to a question on whether India was looking at a SAARC minus Pakistan, Ministry for External Affairs Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said, “Our government’s priority is to promote closer cooperation and economic integration in our region and to carry on these initiatives, a terror-free atmosphere is needed.

” Not naming Pakistan, he added, “At the moment due to the actions of one country in our neighborhood, initiatives like connectivity, trade, including MFN, and cooperation is not possible”.

The MEA official said, “We remain committed to SAARC and its principles and our intention is not to throw out the baby with the bath water, our intention is only to clean up the bath water”.

All SAARC countries had written to the current Chair of the regional body, Nepal, saying in one voice that in the current atmosphere it was not possible for them to participate in the proposed SAARC Summit in Islamabad, Mr Swarup added.